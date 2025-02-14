Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

CANF stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $4.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.76% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

