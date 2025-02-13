ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 11.7% – Should You Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05). 14,936,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 19,799,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.31 ($0.05).

ImmuPharma Stock Down 11.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £16.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.01.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

