Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.930 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Shares of TWLO traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.27. 5,836,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,293. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.34. Twilio has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,360. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,695. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

