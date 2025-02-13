JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $499.0 million-$503.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.0 million. JFrog also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.150-0.170 EPS.
JFrog Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.71. 2,610,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 0.97. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 75,635 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,647,225.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 582,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,383,790. This trade represents a 11.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $25,520.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,156. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 387,033 shares of company stock valued at $12,621,141. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
