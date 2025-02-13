Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. Motorola Solutions updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.980-3.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 14.640-14.740 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MSI traded down $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $464.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $468.99 and its 200 day moving average is $458.21. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $316.34 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

