iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.64 and last traded at $123.64, with a volume of 1946807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.22.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,398,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after acquiring an additional 601,720 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 2,229,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,933,000 after buying an additional 114,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,646,000 after buying an additional 661,137 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,130,000 after buying an additional 192,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,384,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,715,000 after acquiring an additional 94,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

