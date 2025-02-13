iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.64 and last traded at $123.64, with a volume of 1946807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.22.
The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
