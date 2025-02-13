iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XTGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.39 and last traded at $63.41, with a volume of 128383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.14.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 183,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

