iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.39 and last traded at $63.41, with a volume of 128383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.14.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 183,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

