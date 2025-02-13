iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.39 and last traded at $63.41, with a volume of 128383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.14.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.
