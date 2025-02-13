Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Increases By 115.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
IBGA stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.69. 3,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $27.42.
iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.