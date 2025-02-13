Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Increases By 115.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBGA stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.69. 3,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $27.42.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBGA Free Report ) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 23.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

