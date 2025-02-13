Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 22.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) were down 22.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 504,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 530,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$26.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.