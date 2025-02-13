RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Up 107.2% in January

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 107.2% from the January 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OPP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.68. 154,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.72%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

