AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.87 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 98333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79.

Institutional Trading of AB Conservative Buffer ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,728,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,754 shares during the period.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

