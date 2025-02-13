Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Up 114.0% in January

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,800 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the January 15th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of ACP stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 292,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,674. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $7.05.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.09%.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

