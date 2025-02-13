First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 108.9% from the January 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $90.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,789. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

