Rep. Emily Randall Sells Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock

Representative Emily Randall (D-Washington) recently sold shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Mondelez International stock on January 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “GARRET D. LEAHEY 2019 IRREVOCABLE F/B/O ALISON LEAHEY” account.

Representative Emily Randall also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 1/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 1/6/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 1/6/2025.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,058,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,184,117. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.22.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,904.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 425,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Dbs Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.72.

Emily Randall (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Randall (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Emily Randall was born in Port Orchard, Washington, and lives in Bremerton, Washington. Randall earned bachelor’s degrees in Spanish and women’s studies from Wellesley College in 2008. Her career experience includes working as a development professional with Wellesley College, the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and Legal Voice.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

