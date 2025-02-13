Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

NYSE WAB traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,998. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $131.33 and a twelve month high of $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.13 and its 200 day moving average is $186.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth about $61,474,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 278,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,665,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 201,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at $24,630,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $22,509,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

