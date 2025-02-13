Best Canadian Stocks To Watch Now – February 12th

CSX, Molson Coors Beverage, Celsius, Raymond James, Diageo, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Cenovus Energy are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are listed on stock exchanges in Canada, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). Investing in Canadian stocks provides an opportunity for investors to participate in the growth and performance of companies based in Canada across various industries and sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.93. 2,217,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,175,301. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. CSX has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $53.36. 1,322,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,054. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,343. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of RJF traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.00. The stock had a trading volume of 352,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.92.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Diageo stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.01. The stock had a trading volume of 488,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,789. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.42. Diageo has a one year low of $105.72 and a one year high of $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 659,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691,924. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47.

