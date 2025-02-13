Best Energy Stocks To Research – February 12th

Tesla, Broadcom, Vertiv, Oklo, AltC Acquisition, Exxon Mobil, and CRH are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares in companies that operate within the energy sector, which includes companies involved in exploration, production, refining, and distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, and renewable energy sources. Investing in energy stocks allows investors to gain exposure to the energy industry and potentially benefit from fluctuations in energy prices and demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $16.60 on Wednesday, reaching $345.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,861,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,861,070. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.23. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 169.18, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.55. 7,643,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,873,402. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.47 and a 200 day moving average of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE VRT traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.01. 13,342,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,992,424. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.27 and a 200 day moving average of $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE OKLO traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.78. 14,525,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,209,787. Oklo has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC traded down $3.65 on Wednesday, hitting $50.08. 14,446,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $108.25. 6,069,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,444,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average is $114.88. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $103.52. 5,104,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,641. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58.

