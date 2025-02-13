Airline Stocks To Watch Today – February 12th

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Expedia Group, American Airlines Group, and RTX are the five Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of companies that are involved in providing air transportation services for passengers and cargo. These stocks represent ownership in airlines and their performance is influenced by factors such as fuel prices, demand for air travel, and economic conditions. Investors may buy and sell airline stocks in order to profit from fluctuations in the airline industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,360. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.87. 2,585,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,954,933. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.27. The stock had a trading volume of 762,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,285. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.87. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. 9,384,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,298,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.53. 1,120,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX has a 12-month low of $88.90 and a 12-month high of $132.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.49.

