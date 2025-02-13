Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.46 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46, Zacks reports. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.100 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.69. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

