Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21, Zacks reports. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. Leggett & Platt updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.000-1.200 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 2.7 %

LEG traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,493. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

