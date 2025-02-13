Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 35.59%.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.12. 108,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,640. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.66. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

