Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $221.58 and last traded at $221.48, with a volume of 73649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.22.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4,366.7% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

