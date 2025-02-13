Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Short Interest Down 80.4% in January

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the January 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:SILO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 133,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,240. Silo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.
Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative net margin of 5,255.05% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%.
Silo Pharma Company Profile
Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.
