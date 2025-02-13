Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Short Interest Down 80.4% in January

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the January 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Silo Pharma Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SILO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 133,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,240. Silo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Get Silo Pharma alerts:

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative net margin of 5,255.05% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.