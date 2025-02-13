Tucows (TSE:TC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$20.93 and last traded at C$20.93, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.45.

Tucows Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$165.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -965.45.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Featured Articles

