Tucows (TSE:TC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$20.93 and last traded at C$20.93, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.45.
Tucows Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$165.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -965.45.
Tucows Company Profile
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.
