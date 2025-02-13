Short Interest in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Increases By 74.1%

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $503,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFBC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $131.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 4.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

