First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.97 and last traded at $133.94, with a volume of 105590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.66.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.33.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQEW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 219.3% during the third quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 137.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 29.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

