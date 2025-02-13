First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $133.97 and last traded at $133.94, with a volume of 105590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.66.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.33.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.