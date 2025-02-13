Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Short Interest Update

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the January 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Rumble Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ RUMBW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,876. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Rumble has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $7.00.
About Rumble
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rumble
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.