Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW) Short Interest Update

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the January 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rumble Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUMBW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,876. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Rumble has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

