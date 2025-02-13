Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $9.56 EPS

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.12) by $9.56, Zacks reports.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

SONN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. 31,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,460. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.