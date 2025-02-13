Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Modular Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ MODD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 71,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,028. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $46.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.51. Modular Medical has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Insider Transactions at Modular Medical

In other news, Director Manchester Management Co Llc acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,460. The trade was a 8.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 287,666 shares of company stock worth $454,279. Corporate insiders own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Modular Medical Company Profile

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

