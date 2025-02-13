DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10, Zacks reports. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%.

DaVita Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:DVA traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.45. 1,007,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,648. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita has a one year low of $118.56 and a one year high of $179.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

