First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Feb 13th, 2025

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYXGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 46,681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 21,027 shares.The stock last traded at $100.79 and had previously closed at $100.65.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $958.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.84.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.6219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

