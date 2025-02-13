First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 46,681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 21,027 shares.The stock last traded at $100.79 and had previously closed at $100.65.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $958.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.84.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.6219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

