First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 46,681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 21,027 shares.The stock last traded at $100.79 and had previously closed at $100.65.
The firm has a market cap of $958.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.84.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.6219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
