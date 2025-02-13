Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 1057935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

Emerita Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$465.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 4.95.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

