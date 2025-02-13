Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Down 0.2 %
BNDSY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
