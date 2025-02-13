MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Trading 9.7% Higher – What’s Next?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $31.67. 267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 8.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

