Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:BZZUY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. 741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. Buzzi has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $23.41.

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

