Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Short Interest Update

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bosideng International stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 532. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52. Bosideng International has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Bosideng International’s payout ratio is currently 52.09%.

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

