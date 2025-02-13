Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.160-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.0 million-$134.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.5 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
Knowles Stock Performance
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Knowles had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
