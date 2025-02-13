Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.160-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.0 million-$134.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.5 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Knowles alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knowles

Knowles Stock Performance

NYSE:KN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 940,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,529. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. Knowles has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Knowles had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.