Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CARV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 7,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,588. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $8.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald Felix purchased 26,946 shares of Carver Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $44,999.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,999.82. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.