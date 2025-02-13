Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Yelp had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Yelp updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Yelp Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:YELP traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 740,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,668. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. Yelp has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $45.05.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $397,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,022,963.36. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,010,227.20. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,131. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YELP. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

