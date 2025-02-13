Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73, Zacks reports. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 24.67%. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.100-7.220 EPS.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
FRT stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.51. 884,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,453. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $95.97 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.
About Federal Realty Investment Trust
Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
