JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. JFrog updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.670-0.690 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.150-0.170 EPS.

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.71. 2,604,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. JFrog has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

Insider Activity

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,314,409.94. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $652,875.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,866,809 shares in the company, valued at $178,757,894.57. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,033 shares of company stock worth $12,621,141. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.06.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

