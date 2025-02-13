Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.6855 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $10.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,491,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,539,338. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $122.91 and a 1 year high of $226.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.