Short Interest in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Drops By 52.0%

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the January 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NPCT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.89. 116,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,551. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 46,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $527,955.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,104,602.95. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,036.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund in the second quarter worth about $191,000.

