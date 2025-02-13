Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONVY. Barclays downgraded shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised Sonova to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonova to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Sonova stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,987. Sonova has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

