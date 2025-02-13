NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the January 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ NRXPW traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 1,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,205. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
