Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) vs. Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Head to Head Contrast

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Insulet and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 2 13 0 2.87 Tactile Systems Technology 0 2 0 1 2.67

Insulet presently has a consensus target price of $277.13, indicating a potential downside of 1.77%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.77%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Insulet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 21.22% 27.98% 9.16% Tactile Systems Technology 5.42% 9.24% 6.56%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Insulet and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Insulet has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Insulet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insulet and Tactile Systems Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $1.70 billion 11.66 $206.30 million $5.84 48.31 Tactile Systems Technology $274.42 million 1.48 $28.51 million $0.65 26.06

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Tactile Systems Technology. Tactile Systems Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Insulet beats Tactile Systems Technology on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company also provides Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, and treatment, as well as to share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest to treat patients with retained pulmonary secretions resulting from bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

