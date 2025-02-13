Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%.

Electrovaya Price Performance

Shares of ELVA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ELVA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Electrovaya from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James set a $4.50 price target on Electrovaya and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

See Also

