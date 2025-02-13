Best Construction Stocks To Consider – February 13th

Deere & Company, Berkshire Hathaway, and Caterpillar are the three Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks refer to the shares of companies involved in the construction industry, including firms that build residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. These stocks are influenced by factors such as demand for new construction, government infrastructure spending, and interest rates, and are often considered cyclical investments due to the industry’s sensitivity to economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Deere & Company stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $472.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,912. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $485.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $7.90 on Thursday, reaching $479.63. 1,591,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,309. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $393.55 and a one year high of $491.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $460.76 and a 200 day moving average of $458.29.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $355.62. 2,101,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,504. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $307.05 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

