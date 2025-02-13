Rep. James Comer Sells The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares

Representative James Comer (R-Kentucky) recently sold shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trade Desk stock on February 4th.

Representative James Comer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) on 1/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 1/2/2025.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock traded down $39.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.69. The stock had a trading volume of 43,964,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,313. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 135.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,670,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,035,000 after buying an additional 253,137 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,650 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,047 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,916,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,477,000 after purchasing an additional 198,822 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Comer

James Comer Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 14, 2016. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Comer (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Comer is from Tompkinsville, Ky. He acted as the director of South Central Bank for 12 years and has been the co-owner of the Comer Land and Cattle Company. He previously served as president of CFB Foods Incorporated from 2001 to 2003 and president of Comer and Polston Insurance Incorporated from 1993 to 1995.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

