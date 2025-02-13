Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Update

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the January 15th total of 232,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,416,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nintendo Trading Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.73. 3,142,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.45. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $18.18.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Nintendo had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 25.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Nintendo will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Nintendo
About Nintendo
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
